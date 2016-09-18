Policeman’s WW1 cycle trip boosts forces charity

Torphichen Community Council have flagged up the effort of local community policeman Davie Arnott – who has raised more than £2,000 for a forces charity from a sponsored cycle trip to the battlefields of the Great War.

PC Arnott raised more than £2,000, when Gift Aid is included, from 79 different sponsors for his venture, which was his way of commemorating his grandfather Alexander Arnott’s death at the front in 1916 while serving with the Royal Scots Fusiliers.

The trip was part of a Ride to the Somme campaign, which commemorated the cycling soldiers that fought and fell during the Battle of the Somme, and ended after a journey of 250 miles in three days at the Thiepval Memorial.

It is the memorial to the missing of the Somme, which marks the 72,195 British and African soldiers with no known grave.

PC Arnott donated the money raised from his effort to forces charity SSAFA.