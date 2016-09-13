Pupils getting shirty for 10k competition

Linlithgow Academy pupils have been busy creating shirt designs which will suit the town’s forthcoming 10k to a ‘T’.

Planning is now well underway for the CCW Linlithgow 10k, which takes place on Sunday, September 25, and the Academy youngsters of the Craft, Design and Technology (CDT) department responded to teacher David Marshall’s call to action to design the t-shirts for the upcoming event.

Mr Marshall, who is also a 10k organiser, arranged a competition where the pupils could create their own T-shirt designs with offers of Amazon vouchers for the winners.

There were 200 entries from the school, with some of the pupils working in pairs.

Mr Marshall said: “The choice of winner was incredibly difficult and it took an eternity simply to whittle down to a final three. A winning design had to be chosen though.”

The winning design picked by the 10K committee was the creation by Katie Graham (3K4) and Eilidh McFadden (3W2). Runners up were Harry Moore (2W2) and Pierre Lardet (2W2) and Ellie Hutcheon (3B1) and Zoe Brand (3W1).

Katie and Eilidh’s winning design has been sent off to the production company to be printed on 850 technical T-shirts that will be seen around town, across Scotland and elsewhere for years to come.

The school logo and the names of the winners have been incorporated in a separate design for the rear of the shirts.

Visit www.linlithgowac.org.uk for more information on the t-shirts and the 10k.