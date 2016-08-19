Pupils on top form

Bo’ness Academy pupils have trumped their predecessors by achieving the best exam results the school has ever had.

Head teacher Steve Dougan has heaped praise on the students and the school community as a whole for a team effort which helped the students reach a momentous year.

Mr Dougan said: “Having had a chance to look at this year’s results, I’m delighted to report that in most areas the results of our pupils are the best they have been since the introduction of the new SQA exams.

“I would like to praise our pupils, teachers, parents and everyone involved in helping to achieve these results. We will analyse the results over the coming weeks but it looks as though the introduction of more supported study and our Easter school has paid dividends.”

Among the top performers were James Todd of S4, Erin McBride (S5) and Abbie McCallum (S6).

Erin achieved three A’s in English, history and modern studies and two B’s maths and art and design, while Abbie, who has now left school, got two B’s for her advanced highers in physics and music. She also got an A for higher PE.

James got six straight A’s in English, maths, biology, chemistry, physics and PE. Caitlin Wright of S4 achieved the same feat of six A’s.

James, who plays football for Bo’ness United Boys Club and sells pies at Falkirk Stadium on match days, said: “It was a bit of a surprise to get six A’s so I’m really happy with how it went. I’m just enjoying the break just now and preparing to go back for S5.”

Other top performers: S4 – five A’s and one B: Carla Hogarth, Jodi Howlett, Lewis Ireland, Sandra Sunny, Ellis Wood. S5 – Highers: James Bradford 4A, 1B; Ashley Blair 2A, 3B; Rebecca Kennedy 2A, 3B; Alice Watt 2A, 3B; Julia Speirs 4A. S6 – advanced highers: Robert Lyall BBC; Ellis Alexander BC and Higher A; Kieran Inglis AC; Millie Webster B and 3A highers; Alix Johnston A and 2A and a B higher.