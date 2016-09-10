Rain won’t spoil Festival Sunday

It looked like rain might just put a minor damper on today’s Linlithgow Folk Festival action - but music fans have been taking to social media to say it’s easily one of the best events to date.
There’s still plenty to come, too, with a full line-up of gigs tomorrow.
Here are some of the highlights of tomorrow’s Festival Sunday -
Dan Markey and friends –
Venue: Masonic Hall, Market Lane, Linlithgow.
Time: 11am to 12.30pm Cost: Free.
Music at the Cross on the Norah Devine stage -
Venue: The Cross, Linlithgow
Time: 1pm to 5pm Cost: Free,
Songs and music at the Bowling Club
(hosted by Newtongrange Folk Club)
Venue: Linlithgow Bowling Club
Time: 2pm–4pm Cost: Free
Open air family ceilidh with Cockleroy
Dancing on concrete slabs, “so bring comfy shoes”.
If it does rain, never fear - the event will take place in the Masonic Hall.
Venue: The Vennel, Town Centre, Linlithgow, EH49 7EX
Time: 2.30– 4.30pm
Cost: Free
Afternoon pub sessions - look out for pubs displaying the festival logo
(or just follow the music).
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.