He won’t even be born for another six years, but plans are already well advanced for next weekend’s spectacular Linlithgow celebration of the town’s most famous fictitious son.

Montgomery “Scotty” Scott, whose knowledge of dilithium crystals was second to none, will officially be born in Linlithgow on June 28, 2222.

But of course most local fans of Star Trek know the actor who played the chief engineer of the starship Enterprise in the series, Canadian James Doohan, sadly passed away in 2005 at the age of 85 - and that a plaque commemorating his unique claim to fame was unveiled in the town by his widow Wende Fontana two years later.

Tomorrow (Sunday, September 4) sees the closure of the ballot for just 200 tickets printed for a free screening in Linlithgow Palace of Star Trek, The Wrath of Khan, on Saturday next week (September 10).

The event is being organised by Historic Enviromment Scotland, tourism body VisitScotland, and Linlithgow town centre managers, and is virtually certain to play to a capacity audience.

We have Wende to thank for Scotty being a Linlithgow man, as she chose the town as his birthplace during a trip to Scotland, where she considered the town’s unrivalled array of historic sites made for “a fitting reference for the character of Mr Scott and his family background.”

To coincide with the film screening, a special exhibition devoted to James Doohan will also be mounted at the town’s Annet House Museum from September 5-30.