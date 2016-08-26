South Queensferry trio brush with Royalty

A talented trio have been mixing with Royalty after receiving their gold Duke of Edinburgh awards from the man himself.

Student nurse Amy Ferguson, business and Spanish student Caty Kerr and Catherine Mitchell, also a student nurse, received their certificates from HRH Prince Phillip at a ceremony in Holyrood Palace after years of hard graft and commitment.

The former Queensferry Community High School pupils worked towards their awards throughout their school days.

School headteacher, John Wood, said: “Achievement is valued in school and we were thrilled to hear that three of our former students were awarded their gold Duke of Edinburgh awards from HRH Prince Phillip at Holyrood Palace.

“The experiences of the girls ranged from opportunities to explore the Scottish countryside, local volunteering, baking in Ardnamurchan and outrunning a curious bull in the Cairngorm mountains! Achieving the award has given the girls the confidence to tackle their future lives.

“Catherine is using her expedition skills this summer to lead a group walking the West Highland Way to raise funds for a charity trip to Thailand. Caty still volunteers at the Haven and Amy continues to play volleyball.

“A huge congratulations to them, the school is very proud of what they have achieved.”

The head teacher is also proud of current crop of high achievers following record percentage passes in this year’s National 5 exams.

Among the top achievers were four S4 pupils bypassed National 5 PE and instead sat Higher, with all four successfully passing.

In addition, four other pupils sat their Higher Music exam at the end of S4 and all attained an A pass.

Mr Wood added: “As head teacher I’m delighted with the record breaking results. They, of course, reflect the hard work and commitment of the students and their teachers as well as the support of parents and carers.

“I’m also pleased with the talented musicians and athletes who did well by sitting their Highers in this subject a year early. Universities have said that if they go on to pass their five Highers this session, they will be deemed to have six Highers at the one sitting.”