Start your engines for Linlithgow’s Classic Car Day

Petrol heads will be revving with excitement for the weekend as the Classic Car Day once again returns to Linlithgow.

This Sunday it will be all engines go as a variety of old, unique and beautiful classic cars descend upon the Royal Burgh for a full day of activity that is sure to get any car enthusiasts motor running.

This year’s Classic Car Day will be the biggest one yet with just under 200 cars making their way to Linlithgow. Classic cars from all over Scotland making the drive to the town centre to show off their interesting vehicles.

The classic cars will gather at the Park Bistro at 9am for registration as well as tea, coffee and filled rolls.

From there the motors will participate in the road run around the area leaving the Park Bistro at 10.30am.

The destination for this year is South Queensferry where the beauty of the vintage cars will be matched by the iconic Forth Bridges.

The vehicles will gather at the Harry Ramsden’s car park located on the Promenade in the shadows of the three bridges.

Then, depending on the level of interest from drivers, the faster cars will depart from South Queensferry and travel back to Linlithgow via the Forth Road Bridge to Fife and back by crossing the Kincardine Bridge.

All cars will then line-up in the heart of Linlithgow for the main event, the Car Show.

Linlithgow Classic Car Group member Dave Keddie said: “We are one of the very few events of this type in Scotland that keep the attraction in the town centre.

“We want to encourage people to visit the local businesses while enjoying the sights and sounds of the cars.”

The Cross will resemble a starting grid of the finest cars ever created and owners will get to show off the artistry, design and passion that went into creating such masterpieces.

Dave, whose very own 1950s Triumph TR3 will be on display, said: “We will have cars dating back to before the Second World War, Austins, Jags, Bentleys, McLarens and a few Ferraris.”

The pavement at the Vennel to the west of the Cross, the Kirkgate leading up to the Palace and the Palace car park itself will be littered with classic cars.

Locals, enthusiasts and passers-by will have plenty of time to inspect and marvel at the dream cars as they will be on display from 12.30pm to roughly 5pm.

Dave said: “The event is very accessible. The cars are not roped off like at other Classic Car events. People can get up close to the vehicles and some owners may even let people sit in their vehicles.”

At around 4pm Provost Tom Kerr will present the awards to the top three cars, chosen by the car enthusiasts themselves.

This is the seventh year the Linlithgow Classic Car Group has organised the event and with the season drawing to a close in the coming months, the Classic Car Day is an excellent way to end it.

Dave said: “The event has always been a great day out for all involved. Some people and their cars have returned every year we organise the Classic Car Day so we must be doing something right.

“It is not just for petrol heads. Everyone from mums and dads to youngster love looking at old cars and we usually draw a big crowd.”