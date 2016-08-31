Sybil’s time at library is history

After almost three decades devoted to the West Lothian Local History Library Sybil Cavanagh has retired from her post.

Final day for the 61-year-old, who had worked at the library in the County Buildings in Linlithgow for 26 years, was July 29.

Kirsty Miller who had worked with Sybil for five years and now is the sole worker in the library was full of praise for Sybil.

She said: “She was phenomenal, simple as that.

“Sybil knows absolutely everything about West Lothian and her hard work has made this library what it is today.”

The room is a historic treasure chest filled with thousands of books, photographs of West Lothian, old newspapers dating as far back as the 18th Century and so much more.

Kirsty said: “Sybil would be aware of any book being published that mentioned West Lothian and it wouldn’t be too long before it was placed in our library.

“I will work hard to continue Sybil’s legacy, however it will be an impossible task to fill her shoes.

“What she did for this library was simply amazing.”