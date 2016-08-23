To boldly Linlith-gow

Linlithgow will be setting phasers to fun as the Palace is to be transformed into a cinema to screen a Star Trek film to celebrate the town’s links to one of the main characters.

As the science fiction franchise turns 50, Linlithgow will be celebrating its links to Montgomery ‘Scotty’ Scott in a free event organised by VisitScotland, Historic Environment Scotland, Linlithgow BID and Film Mobile.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan will be shown on September 10 and will be the first time in the monument’s 600-year history that a film has been shown at Linlithgow Palace.

Trekkies can now enter an online ballot for the chance to win a free pair of tickets to see one of the most acclaimed science fiction films of all time in the unique setting of the palace’s courtyard.

Linlithgow is the reputed future birthplace of Scotty, who was played in the original series and seven movies by the late Canadian actor James Doohan and is portrayed in the rebooted films by Simon Pegg.

The chief engineer of the starship Enterprise is described as a son of the West Lothian town in the 1989 spin-off novel Vulcan’s Glory, written by Dorothy “DC” Fontana – a writer and story editor on the original series, which was first broadcast on American television in 1966.

DC Fontana said: “I’ve visited Linlithgow many times on trips to Scotland. It is a most beautiful place – and, of course, filled with history.

“Linlithgow Palace is stunning – a person can wander through and around it for hours and just drink in the spectacular scene and its haunting, stirring history. I thought it was a fitting reference for the character of Mr Scott and his family background.”

In addition to the screening, Linlithgow is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Trek with a ‘Scotty Trail’, where prizes will be up for grabs for those who can solve various clues around the town centre, and the return of a special James Doohan exhibition at Annet House Museum from September 5 to 30.

The event is free but ticketed. To be in with a chance to see Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at Linlithgow Palace, fans can enter the ballot (closing date is midnight on Sunday, September 4) at: www.startrekscreeningballot.eventbrite.co.uk.