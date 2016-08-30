Top chef delivers game masterclass

The head chef at one of Edinburgh’s top restaurants will give a game cooking masterclass at Hopetoun Farm Shop near South Queensferry this Thursday.

Willie Lonnie, from 11 Brasserie at 11 Brunswick Street, will demonstrate how to cook up a mouth-watering menu using a selection of the finest game produce from Hopetoun Estate.

A passionate chef, Willie creates traditional Scottish recipes with a modern twist, taking great pride in using Scottish-sourced produce.

He said: “For me, ingredients will always be king so working with suppliers who recognise my high standards is essential.

“The game at Hopetoun Farm Shop is unparalleled and perfect for showcasing what at-home chefs can cook themselves, while also giving them a taste of what they can expect if they dine at 11 Brasserie.”

Willie’s masterclass will take place from 6.30 until 8.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and can be purchased from the Hopetoun Farm Shop or by calling 01506 830716.