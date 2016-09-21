Treats are ruining our health

Parents in Scotland have been warned to consider how often they treat their children – and themselves – as part of a new Food Standards Scotland (FSS) campaign.

A recent FSS survey showed that the average child in Scotland aged between four and 10 years old consumes an average of around 24.5 kg of unhealthy, unnecessary snacks each year which equates to over 110,000 calories.

In addition, the average intake of sugary drinks is around 145 cans or 48 litres per year, which is equivalent to 4.6 kg of sugar or 19,400 calories

The campaign addresses the country’s diet-related poor health and obesity record by drawing attention to the uncomfortable truth that people in Scotland are potentially damaging their future health by “treating” themselves and their children too often with unhealthy and unnecessary snacks.

The recent report highlights that people in Scotland get half of their total sugar intake and one fifth of all calories from unhealthy snacks and treats, such as cakes, biscuits, chocolate, sugary drinks and sweets.

Around one-third of children and around two-thirds of adults in Scotland are currently overweight or obese. It is forecast that, unless things change, 40 per cent of adults in Scotland could be obese by 2030.

Ross Finnie, FSS chairman, said: “Scotland’s poor health and obesity record cannot continue on its current path. Many people in Scotland think they have a healthy diet, however a significant number of people either forget or are simply in denial about the amount of calories they consume via unhealthy snacks.

“Too many treats and habitual unhealthy snacking soon add up and can have a long-term detrimental impact on an individual’s health.

“This campaign will encourage consumers in Scotland to make small changes every day to protect theirs, and their children’s, health in years to come.”

Geoff Ogle, FSS chief executive, added: “We all, as parents and carers, want the best for our children, and for Scotland that now means taking action on our children’s diets.

“Our healthy eating campaign may not be the easiest to digest for some because it’s designed to hit home, but we believe it, combined with our package of recommendations to Scottish Ministers, will go some way in addressing Scotland’s deep-rooted diet-related issues.”