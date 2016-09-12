VIDEO: ‘Unsteady’ driver filmed at petrol station

A man who appears to be very unsteady on his feet has been filmed trying to fill up his car at a petrol station

The bizarre incident happened at Asda’s forecourt at the superstore in Grangemouth.

The staggering man is shown to drive his car forward with the driver’s door open and the unleaded petrol nozzle still in the fuel cap while the diesel nozzle lies on the ground.

He is also seen doing a dance at the pump.

The footage was posted on Idiot UK Drivers Exposed and Youtube by Jamie Haston on September 5. It has had almost 12,000 views on Youtube so far.

Idiot UK Drivers Exposed says its mission is to “shame the idiots using our UK roads”.