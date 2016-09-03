Volunteers needed for Beachwatch

According to one report takeup for this month’s Beachwatch clean-up of beaches at Bo’ness, Blackness and (not for from Queensferry) Cramond has been poor - but there’s still time to register.

Part of the Great British Beach Clean run by the Marine Conservation Society the Bo’ness - Grangepans - John Muir Way beach cflean is on Saturday, September 16, from 10am till noon, meeting at the Upper Forth Boat Club clubhouse.

According to trhe organisers a beach clean event is fun as well as useful, and all are welcome to help - although under-18’s must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

As the object of the exercise is to clean Scottish beaches in chilly September volunteers are advised to wrap up warm - but, again because it’s Scotland - you should maybe bring some sun cream too (as it can be very windy, and this can protect the skin).

There are full details of all this month’s beach clean events (and details about how to register) at http://www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/events