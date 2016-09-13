Weather caused fly swarms

The recent influx of flies plaguing homes in the district has been attributed to prolonged warm weather.

MSP Angus MacDonald, Grangemouth Councillor David Balfour and Falkirk Council environmental health officers held discussions with SEPA to investigate the issues surrounding swarms of flies in the east of the district in Grangemouth, Polmont, Bo’ness and areas in the Braes.

The meeting also touched on odours in and around Grangemouth.

Mr MacDonald said that following all the evidence, the best conclusion that could reasonably be formed was to put the increase down to unseasonably, wet weather and patchy, dry sunny spells.

Mr MacDonald said: “I will be further monitoring these issues, but I am content with their evaluation of these issues. I feel encouraged by the progress that is being made under the supervision of SEPA in the area.”