West Lothian Council vows to stay green

West Lothian Council has agreed to make a significant contribution to Scotland’s sustainable economic development for a second time.

The council has signed a concordat with the Central Scotland Green Network once again after being the first local authority to sign up three years ago.

The goal of the concordat is to deliver a step change in environmental quality, woodland cover and recreational opportunities and to make the area a more attractive place to live and do business.

It also aims to help to absorb CO2, enhance biodiversity and promote healthier and more active lifestyles across Scotland.

Through the concordat West Lothian Council is required to take account of the CSGN vision when preparing development plans and when making planning decisions.

Leader of West Lothian Council, John McGinty, said: “The council welcomes the opportunity to sign the concordat with the CSGN for the second time.

“The agreement underlines our commitment to work together for sustainable economic growth, an environment which promotes healthy lifestyles and wellbeing, and an environment where nature can flourish; and which ultimately aims to improve the quality of life of local people.

“West Lothian will continue to have a key role as part of the Central Scotland Forest and will work with the Central Scotland Green Network Trust and its partners to secure environmental improvements for the green network within the council area in the future.”

The CSGN sees the support and action of local authorities as key to the successful delivery of economice development in Scotland.

Keith Geddes, chairman of the Central Scotland Green Network Trust, said: “In signing the concordat for the second time, West Lothian Council has further deepened its commitment to create quality places and a greener environment for the benefit of local people.

“We are looking forward to continuing to build on our relationship with the council to create a lasting legacy for the future.”

West Lothian Council’s chief executive, Graham Hope added: “Signing the concordat provides continuity for the long-standing relationship which we have enjoyed with the CSGN as it seeks to deliver a wider green network which benefits our residents.”