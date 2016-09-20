Winchburgh ‘new town’ scheme gets underway

Ten trees have been felled to clear the way for a major new development in Winchburgh, signalling the start of work on what is billed as West Lothian’s first new town centre since Livingston.

The scheme will bring dramatic change to the area around Winchburgh, in a plan which is to include around 14,000 square feet of food retail space, as well as a dentist, pharmacy and fast food shops.

For accommodation the first phase will include 96 affordable housing units for social rent, to be made available through West Lothian Council and West Lothian Housing Partnership.

A spokesman for the developers said the trees cleared from the approaches to the site – between the new Bellway development and a bus stop beside West End Cottage – had to go to allow work on essential infrastructure to proceed.

Road and traffic management arrangements will be in place throughout the course of the works by Realm Construction, during which Winchburgh Developments, in charge of the scheme, says it will try to minimise disruption to local residents.

The initial enabling works phase of the project are planned to be completed by February, with actual building due to start on the land earmarked for the retail development and affordable housing set to start soon after.

What will amount to a brand new local shopping centre for Winchburgh is expected to be up and running by autumn next year, while the affordable homes element of the scheme will be completed in 2018.