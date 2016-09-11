Yes supporters head west for weekend rally

Independence campaign group Yes Linlithgow are urging a maximum local turnout for what’s promised set to be a massive rally in Glasgow Green on Sunday coming (September 18).

The event aims to capitalise on widespread dissatisfaction with the Brexit vote, in which a majoriy of Scots voted to stay in the EU while the result was a “No” from the UK as a whole.

To be staged between 2pm and 8pm it promises a “family-friendly atmosphere”, and welcomes people of any political party persuasion or none.

In a Facebook summary for Yes Linlithgow on Sunday 2,525 people had registered interest in the rally, with 1,700 people saying they aimed to attend.

Organiser Dougie Hall said: “Since 2014, the issue of whether Scotland should be independent has never gone away but clearly events have placed it centre stage again.

“The need for those who support independence to build on the mass campaign that developed in 2014 will be the key to winning support for a second referendum.

“Events like the one on Sunday are part of that process. That is why we will be there and we are asking others to join us.”

The event will feature a selection of speakers as well as information stalls and live music.