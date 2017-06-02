Loch mess: Residents unhappy about litter

Residents have raised concerns about overflowing litter bins around scenic Linlithgow Loch.

Last weekend’s warm weather attracted lots of visitors to the popular spot – but it seems there aren’t enough bins to cope with the rubbish they generate.

While some people believe it is the responsibility of West Lothian Council to deal with the problem, others think that everyone has a part to play.

Averil Stewart (74), of Highfield Avenue, said: “We all have a personal responsibility to keep our town clean and to look after the environment but I would also like to see more appropriately sized and sited bins which might also reduce the mess.”

Pamela Barnes said: “The council is an easy target but misplaced in this instance, I feel. I think it is important that everyone takes responsibility for their own litter.”

In an effort to combat the problem, the local authority is also reviewing its waste bin strategies, increasing capacity and combining dog mess and litter bins.

The council is also trialing ‘smart bins’ which are aimed at improving the effectiveness of the service by informing staff electronically when bins need emptying.

Councillor Tom Conn said: “Hopefully these measures will help deal with litter but it is not just a council issue it is for individuals who visit, and residents, to play their part and to dispose of their litter in the bins provided and Keep Linlithgow Tidy, including keeping the loch free from litter bins.”

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of the popularity of Linlithgow Loch for locals and tourists, and considerable effort is made every day to ensure the area is kept clean and tidy.”