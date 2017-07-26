Long standing dental surgeon feels ‘numb’ after calling it a day

A long standing dental surgeon in Bo’ness says he will miss the people he cared for after retiring from the profession.

Dr Lester Long has been part of Long and Gilmour practice in North Street for the last 34 years but treated his last patient on July 13.

Originally from Northern Ireland, he went to Edinburgh University for five years to study dentistry.

After a short stint in Leicestershire, in September 1983 he joined the dental practice with business partner Kenneth Gilmour and it has been the Long and Gilmour practice since 1986.

Lisa Latewood who has been working there since 2016 will ensure the takeover is smooth .

On his retirement, Lester said: “I feel like I have been numbed, it hasn’t really sunk in yet to be honest. I’d just like to thank the patients for their generosity, niceness and loyalty over the years.

“I didn’t like what I had to do to them at times but being able to chat to them kept me going. They were more than just patients they were friends and I loved that friendship.”

The 61-year-old was diagnosed with a lung condition in 2012 but still goes out on his electric bike.

Lester has two children Sarah and Stewart and two grandchildren Emily (3) and Tyler (5). He goes down to the seaside town of Whitley Bay regularly to see his girlfriend Janette Kirkham.

Asked what he planned to do to celebrate his retirement, he said: “I’m not known for making a big fuss but we will be having a practice night out in August and seeing a few shows at the Edinburgh Fringe so I’m looking forward to that.”