Major roadworks to cause traffic disruption on bridge

Motorists are being warned to expect delays at the Kincardine Bridge over the coming weeks while maintenance work is carried out.

The bridge will close overnight to establish a safety barrier for the works from 8pm-6am, starting from next Tuesday (July 18) until the morning of Saturday, July 22 when it will reopen.

A traffic management set-up will switch to single lane closures on the westbound carriageway, switching over to the eastbound carriageway on Sunday, August 6. The repair scheme is expected to be completed by Friday, August 25.

It is the fourth phase of essential maintenance to improve the road surface and bridge deck waterproofing on the A985 bridge route which connects Falkirk with Fife, costing £350,000.

The work will include the replacement of the road surfacing, bridge deck waterproofing and new expansion joints on two of the south viaduct spans.

Contractor Amey say the work will “reduce the need for more extensive maintenance in the future”.

DETAILS

Traffic emerging from the A876 North Approach Road will be prevented from turning right towards Kincardine Bridge, and will instead be directed to the Longannet (Tolls) roundabout and back again. This diversion will also be used by local bus services.

Under the eastbound night time full bridge closures, signed diversion routes will be in operation with eastbound traffic being diverted from the Longannet Roundabout to the A977 Toll Road through Kincardine and Kilbagie.

At Kilbagie roundabout, road users will be diverted to the first exit along the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge southbound. The diversion will end at Higgins Neuk roundabout.

Under the westbound night time full bridge closures, at Higgins Neuk roundabout, traffic will be diverted north along the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge. At Kilbagie roundabout, road users will be diverted to the A977 Toll Road, through Kilbagie and Kincardine. The diversion will end at the Longannet (Toll) roundabout.

All dates/work are weather dependent and may be subject to change. Updates will be provided via the South East Trunk Roads website at https://scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/