Man charged in connection with fire

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire which swept through an old Woolworth’s store in Bo’ness.

There were no injuries, but local business was disrupted around the town centre site.

Five fire appliances were sent to the scene, in South Street, after the alert was sounded by a call from a landline at 3.37am on Sunday.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus battled the blaze inside the building, using powerful jet hoses to extinguish the flames.

The man will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow.