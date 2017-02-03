Man dies in road accident

A man has died and a woman is fighting for her life after a road accident near Dalmeny.

Alan McBain (60) was fatally injured when he and his wife Dawn (58) were struck by a blue Mini while they were walking on a road between B800 and Standingstane Road around noon on Monday.

Police say Mrs McBain remains in hospital and is in a serious condition.

The family have asked for privacy to be allowed to grieve, begin to come to terms with their loss and support for Mrs McBain in hospital.

Constable Denise Humphrey said: “Our sincere condolences go to the couple’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information that can assist us with our investigation.

“Anyone who hasn’t so far contacted us is asked to call 101 to speak to a road policing officer.”