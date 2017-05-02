Man missing for over a week

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man who has been missing since last Monday.

Darren Clark (28) was last seen at around 10am on April 24 in the Scotmid store in Scotstoun Grove in South Queensferry and may have travelled to the Kirkintilloch area.

He has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Clark, from Edinburgh, is described as a white man with a slim build. He is around 5ft 6in in height with blue eyes and a fair complexion. He has short brown hair, which is shaved at the sides and speaks with a Scottish accent.

He was last seen wearing dark top and grey jogging bottoms.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are eager to trace Darren as soon as possible and believe he may have travelled to the Kirkintilloch area.”

Anyone with information regarding Mr Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.