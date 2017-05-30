Marches Variety Show is one not to be missed

Live music and great acts will be on offer in an evening of entertainment at Linlithgow Academy this week.

The Rotary Club of Linlithgow Grange will be hosting the fundraising event on Thursday from 7pm to celebrate the build-up to the Marches on Tuesday, June 13.

The Bo’ness Belles will perform rock and roll hits from the 1950s, Falkirk singer Gillian Strang will sing a mix of old Scots favourites and showstoppers, while Stolen Chords will perform an electric mix from Rogers and Hart to Michael Jackson in a light jazz style.

Linlithgow folk duo Bob Proudfoot and Neil MacDonald of Cockleroy will close the show in an evening not to be missed.

The club will support Scotland Association of Mental Health (SAMH) in West Lothian by raising funds for a workshop which will explore how to get people with mental health problems back into work and give them a sense of wellbeing.

The money raised will also go towards enhancing the environment for visitors when they go to see family members or friends with Alzheimer’s and dementia at Maple Villa, Craigshill Care Facility and a general small pot for local charities.

Tickets priced £8/£6 available from The Line Gallery, Far From the Madding Crowd and club members.