Memories on tap in pub

A popular pub is turning into a cinema to help bring back memories for older people and dementia sufferers through classic film footage.

While revellers may not remember everything after a session in the pub, The Corbie Inn is aiming to ensure visitors on Wednesday will through Screen Memories – an initiative using old movies with legends like Humphrey Bogart and Fred and Ginger.

Gail Fairholm of the Corbie Inn

Early trials have proved effective and Bo’ness has a rich cinema history through the iconic Hippodrome Cinema. With access to rare archive materials, Screen Memories will show films that many people might never have seen before. These will include Bo’ness Fair footage going way back and, in later sessions, rare film of Bo’ness games against Forth Rangers and Grange Rovers.

The Corbiehall hostelry already hosts monthly meetings of the Alzheimer Scotland Football Memories programme. The sessions are aimed at older people but anyone is welcome to attend.

The inn’s Gail Fairholm said: “We have seen the great work the guys do with the football group and I’m sure that the film-based sessions will be just as effective. Our function room will make an ideal venue and we are all looking forward to our first event.”

Michael White from Alzheimer Scotland said: “We couldn’t have a better venue for our first session. The Corbie Inn staff have been so good to us and have been excellent supporters.”

Wednesday’s session starts at 10.30am.