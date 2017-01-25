Memory of McGinn celebrated in Linlithgow

Linlithgow will honour one of Scotland’s kings of folk with an evening of songs and music next month.

Plans have been announced for the annual Matt McGinn tribute concert on March 4 which promises to be bigger and better than ever with entertainers from across the central belt taking part.

It’s almost 40 years since the singer’s tragic death in 1977, but the event at Linlithgow Academy Theatre will give folk music fans a chance to remember the late great Matt McGinn.

The Glasgow singer, songwriter, poet and raconteur was Scotland’s undisputed King of Folk in the 1960s and 70s.

The rare talents of McGinn made him a household name in Scotland and in Folk circles throughout the world.

In 1962 he sang in a concert in New York’s Carnegie Hall with Pete Seeger and a young Bob Dylan.

Matt went on to be regarded as one of Britain’s most powerful songwriters and became one of Scotland’s leading folksingers of his time.

He died in 1977 at the age of 49, but left some 500 songs, many of which, such as the Red Yo-Yo and Coorie Doon have become classics.

In recent years, Linlithgow Folk Festival Association has played a pivotal role in reviving Matt McGinn’s work and presenting it in an innovative and entertaining way.

Previous tribute nights in the town have played to packed houses.

The 2017 event will host singers and musicians of all ages from throughout central Scotland interpreting their favourite Matt McGinn material.

The Matt McGinn Night is a major fundraiser for the Linlithgow Folk Festival and all entertainers give their services free as a gesture of support.

Proceeds from the show are used at the festival to organise an outdoor music initiative at Linlithgow Cross - The Nora Devine Stage - which gives budding artistes the opportunity to perform at the very heart of the festival.

For many years, the late Nora Devine ran the famous Linlithgow Folk Club and brought Matt McGinn to the town on several occasions.

Tickets for the Matt McGinn Night, priced £10, can be purchased from Far from the Madding Crowd at 20 High Street, Linlithgow, Linlithgow Post Office at 266 High Street and from Linlithgow Folk Festival Association on 01506 670229.

For more information, email lffamatt@hotmail.co.uk.

An online ticket service is available at www.linlithgowfolk.yapsody.com.