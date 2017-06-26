Mitchell makes ‘em laugh

Linlithgow-born stand up comic Stuart Mitchell is bringing his Dealt a Bad Hand show to Falkirk Town Hall this week.

Stuart (34) will perform at FTH on Thursday, mining comedy gold from misfortunes that have befallen him throughout his life.

His offbeat material has been praised by critics and one Mr Will Ferrell who saw him perform in the US and gave him his comedic blessing.

It could have all been so different for Stuart, who studied economics at the University of Stirling and gained a prestigious post at HM Treasury which led to a very successful career in banking.

He said: “I attended a comedy writing course eight years ago and loved it. I also loved Lee Mack and never thought one day I would be touring my own show.”

Stuart hits the stage at FTH at 8pm.

Visit www.stuartmitchellcomedy.com for more.