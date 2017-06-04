Moderator’s Christian message after Saturday’s London atrocity

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland had a special message for Linlithgow churchgoers today.

The Rt Rev Dr Derek Browning (pictured) was guest preacher at St Michael’s Parish Church, where an event had been organised for the town’s churches.

It was a family occasion where people had been asked to bring picnic baskets, with children “most welcome”.

Commenting on yesterday’s atrocity in London, the Moderator said:

“What is to be said in the light (light?) of the events in London last night?

“How do we begin to understand those who carry out such actions against innocent people on a warm Saturday evening?

“What is the question they are asking if actions like these appear, to them, the best answer?

‘Those’, ‘they’, ‘them’.

“It is hard to get close to people who act in the way of violence.

“Jesus says, ‘Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.’

“When our prayers seem to go unanswered; when we are left with questions and doubts and fears; when our own impulse to good and kindness and tolerance is in danger of closing down, we need the gentleness and resilience of God’s love and presence more, and not less.

“Today is Pentecost, the day of the Holy Spirit. May the Spirit’s cleansing, comforting, healing power touch our hearts, touch London, touch our nation, and transform our world.​”