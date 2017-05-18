More medal success for talented Merryn

Talented Torphichen youngster Merryn Binnie has added to her medal haul.

The seven-year-old returned to the Dwarf Sport Association national games in Birmingham where she won six medals last year.

But in 2017 she went one better bringing home four golds, a silver and two bronze.

Topping it off, Merryn, who has a form of dwarfism called Achondroplasia, was awarded the Young Sportswoman of the Year award for her achievements, commitment, determination and sportsmanship. She was selected by the judges for her efforts over the four days of competition.

Merryn won individual gold in the 10m freesytle swimming for under eight girls and the 400m cycling time trial in the same age group, as well as team gold in footbll and hockey.

She took a silver in the 20m running sprint and two bronze in the 10m running sprint and shot putt, all in the under nines girl age group.

Proud parents Kevan and Donna are delighted at their daughter’s success, while big brother Miller (9) acts as her unofficial coach.

Donna said: “Last year she had great success which was hard to beat – but beat it she did.

“To top things off she won her swim race by an impressive 15 seconds and was the fasted overall for the 10m freestyle up to and including under 11 year old both male and female swimmers.”

The Torphichen Primary pupil is now looking forward to a well earned rest before getting back to training towards next year’s games.

She as also set her ambitions high as her mum revealed: “She would like to compete in the World Dwarf Games in four years time.”

*The above photograph of Merryn was taken by chief photographer Michael Gillen and was part of his portfolio entered into this year’s 38th Scottish Press Awards. He received the runner-up trophy in the Sports Photographer of the Year category for this and other images featuring football, cycling and boxing.