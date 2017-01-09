More than 1 in 3 employees in Scotland hate their job and their managers

The most depressing day of the year is fast approaching and there’s no surprise it lands on a Monday.

Monday, January 16, 2017 is dubbed ‘Blue Monday’ but what does it mean?

Blue Monday is the unhappiest day of the year and is based on the following factors: weather conditions, debt level (the difference between debt accumulated and our ability to pay), time since Christmas, time since failing our new year’s resolutions, low motivational levels and the feeling of a need to take action.

Workplaces will see a direct effect of Blue Monday on productivity and motivation and although it may just seem as post-Christmas blues, research by help-link.co.uk found that more than 1 in 3 (35%) employees in Scotland state they hate their job and 33% hate their managers too.

They hate it that much, the average Scot spends 30.5 hours a year moaning about it.

The study found that those that work in Admin in Scotland are the unhappiest! 40% of Admin workers hate their job and 31% hate their managers.

Office workers were found to be the biggest complainers about their jobs with the average office employee spending 41.5 hours a year moaning about how much they hate it.

But those that work in Construction in Scotland seem to have it the worst during the winter months. Construction workers spend even more time moaning 45 hours a year on average.

46% of Construction workers said they do not get paid sick days, many have to work in sub-zero temperatures at times, there’s no chance to work from home, and little support from their bosses when there’s bad weather.

Despite this, 70% say they like their job and 65% say they like their managers.