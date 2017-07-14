Motorists face travel disruption

Motorists are being warned of travel disruption as work begins on road repairs in Linlithgow for around two weeks.

The work is being carried out in the area of Braehead during the summer holidays as the roads are less busy.

Braehead Road will be closed from the junction with Moray Drive to the junction with Preston Road from Monday until July 31.

Diversions will be in place from Preston Road, West Port, Mains Road and Moray Drive.

Further work on road repairs on Mains Road, which will take place from 8am on Monday, July 31, will last around a week.

The road will be closed from the Railway Bridge to the junction with Ashley Hall Gardens.

Drivers are being advised of a diversion route via West Port, Preston Road, Braehead Road and Moray Drive.