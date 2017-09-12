MP calls for talks over airport’s flight path plans

MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine has asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for an urgent meeting with Edinburgh Airport’s flight path plans affecting the South Queensferry community.

The proposals if approved could see an increase in flights over the Ferry in 2019 but only flown at peak times. Ms Jardine met with airport officials last week and launched an early day motion at Westminster on Wednesday.

She said: “These flight path proposals have caused enormous concern in communities across Edinburgh West.

“The airport is hugely important to Edinburgh for both jobs and improved infrastructure, however it is clear that there has been breakdown in communication leaving communities feeling both ill-informed and disappointed about the current proposals.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with the CAA to discuss how any further damage can be avoided. This is what communities in Edinburgh West deserve.”

A final decision by CAA is expected by the end of the year. They confirmed that they have received a request for a meeting from the MP.

Edinburgh Airport have said they are confident their plans have achieved a balance between communities and their operation.