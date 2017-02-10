Mums overwhelmed by public generosity

Two families have raised nearly £2000 for a charity that is close to their heart.

Rhona Gibson received the devastating news that her daughter Katie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Two years later her son Cameron was also diagnosed with the condition.

The youngsters were aged just two and six, respectively, at the time – they are now ten and 11.

Rhona (47) said: “I blamed myself because you think it’s due to an unhealthy lifestyle but that’s type 2.

“It was a huge learning curve. You don’t want to give your child injections but it’s what kept her alive so I didn’t have a choice.”

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks the healthy body tissue and destroys those insulin producing cells – which transfers glucose from your blood to your body’s cells.

The Kirkliston mum, who also has an older son Alexander (19), says it has been a constant battle to control Katie’s and Cameron’s blood levels.

However, she says the – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) – which funds research into treatment has been invaluable in their support.

And that’s why Rhona, her partner Tony Reed, Yvonne and Derrick Meikle, their son Daniel (11) was also diagnosed with Type 1 in August 2014, organised the fundraiser on Friday at Kirkliston Bowling Club with 120 people turning up in support and folk band Scocha playing.

Yvonne, also from Kirkliston, said: “It was a fantastic night we’re so overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“During the kids’ speech you could hear a pin drop. It was a proud moment seeing Daniel up on stage.

Rhona added: “There were a lot of tears in eyes.

“One of Scocha’s fans told us about his stepson who has had type 1 for 17 years and said he was very moved by the children’s speech, as were most of the people there.”

Holly Davies for JDRF in Scotland thanked the families for their fantastic efforts.

She said: “We’re delighted, as the funds raised will help us fund research to find the cure for type 1 diabetes.

“The bowling event was a great success and we offer a big thank you from JDRF for all the hard work that was put into its organisation.”