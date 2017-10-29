Networking and funding chance for local groups

Charity groups and organisations came together for an inaugural networking event at Bo’ness Town Hall last Friday.

The meeting, which was organised by Bo’net, gave the opportunity for groups and organisations in Bo’ness and the Blackness area to see what funding sources were available for projects.

It was also a chance to feedback on funding they had already received and meet like-minded individuals hoping to improve the lives of residents around them.

One of those groups looking for funding is the Bo’ness Playaway Group. Julie Keltie, chairperson said: “It was quite a good opportunity to see what other funders and organisations were out there. We had a five to ten minute talk to explain our projects – we are looking for new books and toys for the children – so now it is a case of looking at planning applications for funding.”

Falkirk Council’s Mary Pitcaithly, MP Martyn Day, councillors and 21 groups were in attendance.

There was a wide variety of different organisations from schools, social enterprises and community groups.

The move to hold the meeting emerged from the council’s Community changes fund where groups applied for funding to improve their community in March this year.