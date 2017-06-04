New bus route to S Queenferry starts tomorrow

Tomorrow sees the launch of a new Edinburgh to South Queensferry bus route, with seven day and peak-times-only Monday to Friday services.

Advertised well in advance, the new green-and-white liveried Lothian Country Buses services are promised set to deliver a “friendly and reliable” service to and from the city centre.

However some contributors to Queensferry Community Council ‘s Facebook page are unhappy at what’s argued to be a lack of consultation on how the services should run.

The new route runs from St Andrew Square to Queensferry, taking in obvious intermediary districts including Barnton and Dalmeny.

Service 43 will run every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, every 30 minutes Sunday daytime, and every 60 minutes late evening.

Service X43 - aimed at commuters - will only run Monday to Friday and at peak times.

There will be two fare zones, city and cityWEST. Travel in one zone will be £1.60 for an adult single and 80p for a child single. Travel in two zones will be £2.60 for an adult single and £1.30 for a child single.

The routes are as follows -

Service 43 – St Andrew Square (north side), George Street, Frederick Street, Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, A90, B924, Dalmeny Main Street, Bankhead Road, Station Road, Burgess Road, The Loan, Hopetoun Road, Bo’ness Road, Builyeon Road, Ferrymuir Road, (Mon-Sat daytime 43 calls at Ferrymuir Retail Park), Kirkliston Road to Queensferry Scotstoun Avenue. Return via outward route reversed.

Service X43 – route as 43 less Ferrymuir Retail Park.

Covers all stops St Andrew Square to Queensferry St at Drumsheugh Place then Learmonth Terrace, Craigleith (at Holiday Inn), Blackhall, Clermiston Road North, Parkgrove Road, Barnton, then all stops to Queensferry (Scotstoun).

A spokesperson for Queensferry & District Community Council said today: “Bus users should note that today is the last day of operation for Stagecoach services 40/A/B, which are being withdrawn due to low passenger demand.

“The 55A and 55 disappear too but the X51, 747, N55 and X55 (with new timetable and slightly different stopping points) continue.”

There is more information on the new services at https://lothiancountry.co.uk/