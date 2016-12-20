New lease of life for old pub as funeral parlour opens

A business in the heart of the town has breathed new life into an old derelict pub after it was converted into a funeral parlour.

The Cross Keys, a former public house in North Street, Bo’ness, served generations of thirsty residents since 1910 before closing down a few years ago.

The building had become a “bit of an eyesore”. However, it has been given a new lease of life by Ross Fraser Funeral Directors.

Ross has worked as an undertaker for over 20 years and started up his own firm six years ago. This summer, after moving from Corbiehall, he bought the premises on 81 North Street.

Many of the original features of the pub have been preserved during the refurbishment of the building and they had their opening night last Friday.

Ross said: “The support we’ve had from local businesses and the community has been tremendous. At our opening night, 110 people were there which included families we have dealt with, friends, and gentlemen who used to drink in the pub. A piper piped us into the new parlour, pastor Frank Hartley and I said a few words before everyone had a ‘last dram’ in the place as we thought that would be appropriate. It was a great night.”