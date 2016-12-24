Now I know why people in flash cars look smug

I used to, no scratch that, I still think people in flash cars are a bit smug.

Years ago it was probably jealousy that transported me to the assumption that anyone in a Porsche, Mercedes, Jaguar, Audi or high performance vehicle was a smug git – that and a deep-seated dislike of Jeremy Clarkson.

However, I think I’ve just joined the smug club and I really don’t care what anyone else thinks.

In my defence I’ve been driving a beat-up silver Ford Fiesta for the past six years and lovingly gave it the name ‘Foosty’ due to its smelly and dirty appearance.

It was my fault, I gave up on him at around 100,000 miles. He’s been a good wee car but he’s knackered after nearly 120,000 miles now. Driving wee Foosty was becoming a bit of a hardship though.

You could feel every bump in the road – and there’s a lot more potholes these days – and on a cold morning Foosty steadfastly refuses to start. I had to wait until he thawed out to get to work.

It was time for a new set of wheels and after weeks of searching we finally chose a Renault Captur from a garage in Greenock.

It’s not a Jag or a Porsche but it’s the best car I’ve ever owned. It’s comfortable, roomy, warm, smells nice, slightly faster than Foosty with a 1.5l engine, it has all mod cons like satnav, Bluetooth and a USB connections to play music from my phone.

I could go on and on, but I don’t want to sound bumptious or anything.

Driving it is like a dream compared to Foosty. It’s smooth and handles the bumps well and I have no road rage urges.

So, my thinking now is – if I’m feeling like this in an ordinary family vehicle, is it any wonder drivers of Porsches and Audis look as smug as they do?