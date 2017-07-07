Off-slip road at Philipstoun to close overnight

The eastbound M9 junction 2 off-slip road at Philipstoun will be closed overnight for resurfacing work from Monday (July 10) until Thursday.

The closure will run from 8pm till 6am each day, with a signed diversion route in operation, while the M9 will remain open as usual.

The slip road will re-open outwith the overnight spell.

The section of the B8046 at the bell-mouth of the M9 will operate under temporary traffic lights.

Eastbound traffic intending to use the Junction 2 off-slip road will be diverted onto the A905 Junction 5 at Cadgers Brae.

Vehicles will follow the A905 to Ineravon Roundabout to the A904 and then via the A993 to re-join the A904 at Grahamsdyke Road.

From here, vehicles will join the A90 at Echline Roundabout and will be diverted onto the A90 and M90 before returning to the M9 at Junction 1A Kirkliston.

The work has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Falkirk and West Lothian Councils.

No bus services will be affected.

Contractor Amey says the £52,000 scheme will benefit around 5,000 vehicles which use the off slip road daily by improving the condition of the road surface and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter: @TrafficScotland