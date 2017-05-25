It’s only one week to go until Gardening Scotland 2017– the nation’s biggest and most established garden and outdoor living festival – taking place at the Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston from Friday, June 2, until Sunday, June 4.

Hot on the heels of the Chelsea Flower Show, the festival – which is now in its 18th year – is guaranteed to stimulate all the senses, with something to inspire and impress everyone from novice to expert gardeners, foodies, families and shopping enthusiasts.

The highlight of this year’s show will be the dazzling 125 metre Floral Walkway in the Floral Pavilion. Gardening enthusiasts will flood through its doors to be met with an impressive explosion of colour, scent and design and the Walkway will showcase some of the UK’s top specialist nurseries, from Lasswade-based Kevock Garden Plants to Cornwall-based East of Eden. Visitors will get the opportunity to meet with and speak to the growers directly, discovering the best tips and know how to take home to their own outdoor spaces.

That’s only the start of the show. Nine magnificent Show Gardens put together by garden designers, colleges and national charities will inspire and educate everyone on subjects from outdoor living to murder mysteries, world wars and the pre-historic dinosaur era - these really are a focal point not to be missed.

Foodies are also in for a treat with Gardening Scotland’s Cookery Theatre featuring Matthaios Dimitrios from esteemed Italian eaterie La Cucina at the Fairmont in St Andrews. Matthaios will be sharing his tips on how to make simple, delicious dishes with contemporary flair, while Neil Forbes from Edinburgh’s Café St Honore will be demonstrating how to make local, seasonal dishes for every occasion.

Last but certainly not least, don’t forget there’s plenty to keep the kids entertained in the show’s dedicated Big Back Garden area. From storytelling with Gardening Scotland’s charity partner, NSPCC Scotland to face painting, seed planting, birds of prey and treasure hunts, children and adults of all ages will love Scotland’s biggest and best outdoor living show. The other great thing is that children under 16 get in for free!

Martin Dare, Gardening Scotland’s organiser said: “With our gardens coming into full bloom, now is the perfect time to seek some inspiration for your own outdoor space. From peonies to pansies, begonias to buddleias there will be something for every garden enthusiast at the show – young and old.

“Gardening Scotland is not only for gardeners – we’ve got cookery, local produce, shopping and a huge Big Back Garden area dedicated for the kids, so everyone is guaranteed to have a great day out in Scotland’s beautiful outdoors.

“What’s more, the first 1,500 people with pre-booked tickets arriving at Gardening Scotland each day from 2nd – 4th June will receive a fantastic 20% off the spend on online plant company Bakker.com. Bring your ticket along to pick this up from the Sunday Post stand when you arrive. We look forward to welcoming you to the show.”