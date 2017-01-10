Open days will show Union Canal below the surface

Scottish Canals is offering the public the chance to catch a glimpse of the Union Canal as they’ve never seen it before – without water.

As part of its winter maintenance, the canal custodians are reducing the water level at Linlithgow until February 16 and two open days will give the public a chance to learn about the engineering, history and wildlife of the Union Canal while the engineers get a good look at the embankments.

On January 17, visitors can see the fish that call the Union Canal home being temporarily moved from the sections due to be drained; explore the wide variety of wildlife and habitats on the waterway with Scottish Canals’ environment team; and see the elegant engineering of the canal first-hand.

On February 4, visitors can hear from Scottish Canals’ engineering team about how they’re working to safeguard the Union Canal’s rich heritage for future generations to enjoy and from a heritage expert.

The open days will be held 1pm-3pm on January 17 and Febuary 4. Visitors asked to meet at the Linlithgow Union Canal Society’s Mel Gray Centre at Manse Road Basin. Tea and coffee will be provided.