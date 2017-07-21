Our museums are still up there with the best

Falkirk’s Callendar House and Kinneil Museum in Bo’ness have been rated in the same league as Scotland’s top heritage centres.

They’ve both retained their crucial Accredited Museum status, along with iconic national attractions including the Museum of Edinburgh and the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Kinneil Museum.

Culture and Libraries Manager Lesley O’Hare said: “We are delighted to have retained our accreditation.

“We have found this process invaluable in helping us focus on meeting current museum users’ needs and interests and also assisting us in our planning for the future, so that generations to come can enjoy our unique collections.”

Callendar House includes the Park Gallery and second Floor Galleries and sits amid the stunning backdrop of Callendar Park.

It also boasts a fully accredited archives section, an education suite as well as a bustling tearoom.

Currently showing until October 15 in the Park Gallery is Workhorse: The Clydesdales of Flanders Moss - a collection of evocative photographs by Michael Prince.

In the 2nd Floor Galleries until October 29 Roman Frontiers: The Antonine Wall in Falkirk, features a full scale representation of the Roman Empire’s famous fortified barrier as well as items on display for the very first time.

Kinneil Museum is based in the 17th century stable building of Kinneil House.

On its ground floor is the story of Bo’ness town – built on Roman remains, once identified with maritime trade and industry, it is now valued for its architecture and its remarkable annual Fair.

The upper floor gallery serves as an interpretation centre for Kinneil Estate, which contains part of the Antonine Wall World Heritage Site, and one of its fortlets and a section of the John Muir Way opened in 2014.

The voluntary Accreditation Scheme sets nationally agreed standards for museums in the UK.

It is a baseline quality standard that helps to guide museums to be the best they can be for current and future museum users.