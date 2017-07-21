Party at the Palace, Ferry Fair, Classic car day all happening soon

It’s mid-summer, the schools are finished up and friends and family are jetting off somewhere hot, but don’t despair if you have not booked a holiday, there are still plenty of attractions to go and see right on your door step.

Work commitments, financial concerns, stress, and Brexit are reasons behind residents opting to stay at home, so here are a few events ranging in price which are on.

Party at the Palace, one of Scotland’s biggest music festivals, will be coming to Linlithgow on August 12 and 13 and it promises to be the best yet.

With star acts such as Amy Macdonald, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and numerous other performers there is something for everyone at this award-winning event.

Organisers believe tickets will be sold out by end of this month for Saturday while Sunday is selling well too.

Failing that families could visit the historic sites on the popular fantasy adventure programme which has taken America by storm. Outlander features the likes of Linlithgow Palace, Blackness Castle, Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway and Hopetoun House in the hit TV show which has captured the imagination of visitors.

A free exhibition has just begun at Linlithgow Burgh Halls. June Carey, a Scottish artist, displays her highly regarded work which has been inspired by many cultures around the world. There will also be a gallery talk with June on August 24 from 7pm to 9pm. Booking is essential and there’s more information on the Burgh Halls website.

Residents will be able to experience the thrill of dancing in the courtyard at Linlithgow Palace as the Scotch Hop is back this summer and is on this month, running up to August 9. There are great Scottish bands in an unique setting and a chance to make new friends too.

If that does not float your boat then a town trip along the canal might. Linlithgow Union Canal Society is offering free trips for up to three children for every full paying customer. The forthcoming annual canal fun day is on August 20 and promises to be another entertaining afternoon with plenty to do for families.

Another way to get around in style is checking out the afternoon tea experience on the steam train at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. Tea, sandwiches, cakes and scones with clotted cream are available during a relaxing journey with lots of laughs.

Kinneil House is offering open days and free walking tours on August 27 when visitors will be given a rare chance to see inside the mansion.

Motor enthusiasts might want to check out the Classic Car Day in Linlithgow with a variety of old, unique and beautiful vehicles assembling at the Cross on August 27.

And in South Queensferry the Ferry Fair will be on from August 6 to 13, with the crowning of the Queen on August 12. There is also watersports such as paddleboarding at the Port Edgar Marina which people can try out.

So forget about the stress of packing and going away there is enough to keep you occupied at home.