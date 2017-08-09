Paul hopes to blow audience away at the Kelpies

A tuba player from Bo’ness will play in one of the Salvation Army’s top bands when they perform at three special events later this month.

Paul Drury of Avon Place near Corbiehall, will be proud as punch when he adorns the uniform with the distinctive white pith helmut as part of the Household Troops Band.

The 50-year-old, who is a fundraising manager for the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF), is one of two band members from Scotland and 29 across the UK.

The band will be playing at the Helix, Old Kirk and Glebe Park in Bo’ness.

Paul says he has been fortunate enough to have travelled with the band but is looking forward to playing at the Kelpies.

He said: “It’s a venue that draws visitors any day of the week and it will be something quite special – nothing stops a crowd quite like a brass band.

“We like to march, play upbeat songs and engage with the public so it’s going to be a fantastic afternoon here.

“I’ve been a member of the Salvation Army all my life and I am currently associated with the core at Bo’ness.

“I joined the band in 2001 and count it as a real privilege. It’s great fun but as well as that it gives us an opportunity to promote the work of the Salvation Army.

“The band has travelled all over the world – Europe, America, Australia and Singapore so it’s quite a coup for us from Bo’ness to get them here and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Paul will be supported by his wife Fiona and four children Calum (19), Martin (16), Beth (5) and Erin (3).

He said: “I’ve got two little girls and two older boys. The little girls just love listening to the bands they will be there with their kazoos.

“My five-year-old daughter had just started to learn the cornet so hopefully she will carry on the family tradition.”

On playing the tuba, he said: “It requires quite a lot of hot air and I’m not short of that!

“I’ve been a brass player since I was five so I can’t remember not playing a brass instrument and whilst I don’t do it for a living, it’s a just an amazing hobby for me.”