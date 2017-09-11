Pedal for Scotland condemn ‘idiots’ who left tacks on road

Saboteurs scattered metal tacks on the road in a bid to disrupt Scotland’s biggest charity cycling event.

Police are investigating following reports of tacks being placed on the Pedal for Scotland route in and around Linlithgow and Whitecross yesterday.

No cyclists were injured but a number of bikes were damaged. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, police said.

Cycling Scotland condemned the “idiotic” behaviour, a spokesperson said: “Nearly 8000 people had a fantastic time cycling with Pedal for Scotland.

“Friends, families and colleagues were raising money for charities close to their hearts and there was enthusiastic support from spectators in most towns and villages along the route.

“We regret that the action of an idiotic individual or group of people has caused problems for event participants and risked serious injury to people.

“It has also slowed us down in opening the roads again. The operational team helped remove the tacks as soon as they were reported. We would ask anyone with information about who committed this crime to report it to Police Scotland.”

Over 7000 people cycled from Glasgow to Edinburgh to raise money for charity in the event’s 19th year.

Around 900 riders of all ages took part in the family friendly Wee Jaunt, joining the Classic challenge riders for the last ten miles from Linlithgow to the Royal Highland Centre.

Motorists and residents faced disruption with a number of roads closed for most of the day while the event was on.

There was anger and frustration last year from affected organisations in the area at the way the event was communicated and organised.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2396 of September 10.