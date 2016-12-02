Plans for state of the art surface move step closer

Plans to bring a synthetic playing field to Bo’ness moved a step closer this week thanks to the backing of the local authority.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive committee on Tuesday members heard a report on the long awaited developments for Bo’ness and Denny and the two associated bids to sportscotland for funding from the Newton Park Association and Dunipace Juniors FC.

It was agreed the council should get on board with the projects and submit joint applications with both Dunipace Juniors and Newton Park, provide £360,000 of funding for each pitch and attempt to gain additional money from sportscotland.

Normally sportscotland would expect applicants to meet at least 25 per cent of the costs from their own resources – this would mean the Newton Park applicants would have to come up with £162,000.

Councillor David Alexander said: “The need for these facilities has intensified within these communities – a synthetic pitch would make a huge difference to them.

“This is the best opportunity yet to get additional funding – it’s the only game in town so we have to play it and hope it is brought to a successful conclusion as we have waited for a very long time for this.” By becoming a joint applicant, the council has to sign up to sportscotland’s terms and conditions.

Falkirk Community Trust will also be required to assist with application.