Plans submitted for 2020 leisure vision

Plans for “greatly enhanced” leisure facilities the community can use at Queensferry High have been submitted to council planners.

The proposals, to be in place by 2020, include a new 669 square metre sports hall, a 25m pool with six lanes, sauna and steam room, a fitness centre, gymnasium, dance studio, and 3G and 4G full-size floodlit sports pitches.

A new PE class is also included in the plans, which will make many areas of the multi-functional school easily accessible to the public.

The move has been welcomed by Queensferry & District Community Council (QDCC) whose members have been negotiating the changes with The City of Edinburgh Council over a number of months.

A statement released by the community council said: “This will deliver many of the long sought after facilities for the area including a dance studio, games hall, fitness suite, theatre and cinema facility.

“There will be more hurdles and negotiations further down the line in terms of Edinburgh Leisure manning the facilities for shared access and extended hours, but this is a major delivery for the community at this stage.

“We would like to thank all involved for their support and CEC Education convenor Councillor Ian Perry, vice convenor Councillor Alison Dickie and project manager Crawford McGhie for listening to the community and reacting to deliver this major asset for Queensferry & district.”

Education Convenor Councillor Ian Perry said: “It’s great news for the Queensferry community that the council has been able to increase the number of lanes for the swimming pool from four to six.

“There was strong feedback from local people about adding two more lanes and making these changes demonstrates our willingness to listen to their voices.

“Queensferry has an expanding population with a need for improved sporting facilities and our plans for the high school will place it at the very heart of the community.

“With the planning application being submitted the vision for the new building is now starting to become a reality and I am sure everyone will be looking forward to a state of the art school opening in spring 2020.”

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “This is a major win for the community. With a growing population, Queensferry desperately needs better services, including improved sporting facilities.

“That is why so many of us worked so hard to get a bigger swimming pool and one which could be available to the community during more of the week. It is wonderful to see such a major community-led campaign paying off.”