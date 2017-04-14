Platinum pair celebrate 70 years together

One of Bridgend’s oldest couples are still going strong after 70 years of marriage.

The ‘platinum’ pair, Tom (93) and Pearl Watson (91), celebrated the tremendous feat at Linlithgow Care Home on Wednesday which was also Pearl’s birthday.

The couple met at a dance in Linlithgow Town Hall after the Second World War and they were inseparable.

Tom was a sergeant in the Royal Air Force stationed at Goodwood before being deployed in various countries including France, Belgium, Holland and then Germany where he was part of the tranche of British soldiers who liberated Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

After Tom’s return from war the couple started dating and were married in Linlithgow Church on April 12, 1947 – it was a double celebration as Pearl also turned 21-years-old.

They started married life in Philpstoun and for many years lived in Bridgend where Tom still resides.

Pearl has not been able to stay with her husband for several years due to her health and requiring 24 hour care, but Tom visits her every day, testament to their dedication and love for each other.

The couple have three sons and one daughter. They also have eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great grand child.

Tom and Pearl were both clippies on the buses, then Tom was employed in the mining industry before moving to work as a lab technician at Uniroyal before he retired.

Pearl was a housewife and brought up their children before taking up working for two families looking after their homes.

Their son Paul Watson (55) said: “I think the secret to their marriage has been that they never went to bed on an argument and socialised as a couple when health permitted them.”