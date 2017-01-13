Players left in dark

Sports teams have been left kicking their heels on the sidelines for months after delays to floodlight repairs.

The astroturf pitches at the Bo’ness recreation centre have been out of commission during the evenings after the lights were deemed unsafe by engineers in October. Hopes of playing any outdoor football or tennis have been extinguished after the centre was unable to find suitable replacements.

It has left customers feeling frustrated at being left in the dark over when the floodlights will be replaced.

Some have taken up the option of using indoor facilities which have been offered instead whilst others have moved elsewhere in search of pitches.

One of the regular fives players said: “It’s been a bit of a shambles to be honest.

“The lights have been out since the change of the clocks so every time we tried to book it – we couldn’t due to the dark nights. We’ve tried to book other facilities but it’s been pretty difficult.”

Falkirk Community Trust has apologised and said the delay was due to sourcing the floodlights.

Paul Finnie, sports and recreation manager for the trust, said: “We have had problems sourcing the specified floodlighting required due to the type and age of the existing floodlighting in place.

“We have been working with our maintenance providers in the council to achieve a resolution to this problem, and are confident that we have now sourced the required electrical components and floodlighting columns required, and will aim to have them installed as quickly as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused during this period.”