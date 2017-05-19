Players make return to the stage in comedy

The Linlithgow Players kicked off their three-day run of performances of the show Memory of Water last night (Thursday).

Shelagh Stevenson’s award winning comedy revolves around three sisters, with a husband Frank (Les Fulton) and a married lover Mike (Alasdair McIver), who are reunited for their mother’s funeral.

Each sister – Teresa (Therese Gallacher), Mary (Liz Drewett) and Catherine (Suzanne Cleland) – remember their childhood though they don’t all agree on the same version of events.

Their late mother Vi (Susan Vizard) is a key figure throughout with regular appearances to one of the daughters as a ghostly vision.

The sisters battle their own demons and challenging themes are explored but there are more than a few laughs along the way. The performance is directed and produced by Sandra Moar and Judy Barker.

The next two shows at the Burgh Halls are today (Friday) and tomorrow at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £9 from the Box Office 07847 735077, www.linlithgowplayers.org.uk and Far From the Madding Crowd.