PM calls snap general election

Theresa May has announced a snap general election will be held on June 8 in the wake of the Brexit vote

Speaking outside Number 10, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet had agreed to call an early election. The move takes place against the backdrop of the country’s decision to leave the European Union in last year’s referendum.

Justifying the decision, Mrs May said: “The country is coming together but Westminster is not.”

She added: “So we need a general election and we need one now. Because we have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done, while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin.”